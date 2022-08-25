Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.10

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.10 ($12.35) and traded as high as €13.05 ($13.31). Engie shares last traded at €12.93 ($13.19), with a volume of 3,709,950 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.82) price objective on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
