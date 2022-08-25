DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 27,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,245,177 shares.The stock last traded at $114.85 and had previously closed at $110.37.

The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.37.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 797.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,652 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $35,803,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.97.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

