Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

CMI stock opened at $225.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day moving average is $205.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

