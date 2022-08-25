Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $773,229,000. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in Moderna by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Moderna by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,180,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,310,000 after purchasing an additional 943,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Moderna by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,229,000 after purchasing an additional 914,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 541,056 shares of company stock valued at $87,105,724. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.