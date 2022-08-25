Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 7,970 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

