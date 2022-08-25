Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 460 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AMETEK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $126.57 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AME. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

