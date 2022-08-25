Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $298.85 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.52 and a 200 day moving average of $306.42.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

