Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 9,180 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,757,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXPD opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

