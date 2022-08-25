Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 40,530 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,870 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

