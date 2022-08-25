Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.21. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $148.26.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

