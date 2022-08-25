Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

NYSE:ETN opened at $145.52 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

