Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.07 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.