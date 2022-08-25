Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.03 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX stock opened at $92.37 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

