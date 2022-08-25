Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after buying an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $257,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.41.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

