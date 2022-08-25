Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.82.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

