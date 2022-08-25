Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.3 %

IT stock opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $368.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.72.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,796 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.