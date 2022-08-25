Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $72.11.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,103 shares of company stock worth $1,558,991. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

