Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 36,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,777,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,011,000 after buying an additional 534,907 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

D stock opened at $84.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

