Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Baidu by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $833,460,000 after purchasing an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after purchasing an additional 462,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after purchasing an additional 968,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $138.90 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

