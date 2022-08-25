Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13,214.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,917 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,130,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,117,000 after buying an additional 576,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after buying an additional 518,261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $96,934,000 after buying an additional 510,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 96.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 948,002 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $35,218,000 after buying an additional 465,557 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

