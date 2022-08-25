Critical Contrast: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) & Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.98 billion 3.38 $1.06 billion $1.09 16.94 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $11.48 billion 0.83 $589.39 million N/A N/A

Shimano has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Shimano has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 20.61% 18.57% 16.41% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Shimano and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Shimano beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells meat and bakery products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a sales network of 340 sales offices and 341 warehouses serving 80,726 wholesalers and 256,567 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

