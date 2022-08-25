Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 5.93% of Copa worth $208,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Copa by 9,033.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,159,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 647,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 39.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,266,000 after purchasing an additional 238,266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Copa by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 449,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 221,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 88.2% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 398,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,338,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.14.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

