Contrasting Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) and Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of -2.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 41.17% 14.52% 12.73% Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $161.22 million 11.46 $50.28 million $2.06 14.83 Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Deep Well Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brigham Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.8% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brigham Minerals and Deep Well Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 3 1 3.00 Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $34.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 92,375 net royalty acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 8,595 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 7,909 oil wells and 688 natural gas wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil sands prospects. The company has a 90% working interest in three oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in one oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in two oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. As of September 30, 2020, it leased 13,442 net acres of land under six oil sands. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. serves marketing facilities in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.