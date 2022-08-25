Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $163.07

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.07 and traded as high as $165.68. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $164.04, with a volume of 3,257,931 shares trading hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.