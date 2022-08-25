Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 598 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Shares of DLR opened at $125.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

