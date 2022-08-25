Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 16,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

EPR Properties Trading Down 2.4 %

EPR stock opened at $46.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

