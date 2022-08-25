Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 23 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,231.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,175.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,060.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

