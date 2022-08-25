Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.39.

NYSE TFC opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

