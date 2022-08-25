Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after purchasing an additional 915,428 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,713,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

