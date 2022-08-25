Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 42,214 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $210.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.85 and its 200-day moving average is $220.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HCA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

