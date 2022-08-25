Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $713,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

