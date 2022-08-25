Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $683,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,489,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.25.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $441.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $407.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

