Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.33. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.