Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $622,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,059,000 after purchasing an additional 397,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,010,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $360,059,000 after buying an additional 379,175 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,474,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,660,000 after buying an additional 368,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,756,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,602,000 after buying an additional 284,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,296,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,309,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $98.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.