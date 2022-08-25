Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after acquiring an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

