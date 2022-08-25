Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chubb by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chubb by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Price Performance

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb stock opened at $196.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.14. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

