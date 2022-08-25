Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $167.40 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.39 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

