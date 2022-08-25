Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $711.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $666.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total value of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

