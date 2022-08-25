Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

MCHP opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.03. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

