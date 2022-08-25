ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of ClearSign Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.