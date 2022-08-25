ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %
Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.91.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies
Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
Further Reading
