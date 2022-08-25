Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,655 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,605 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 94.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $102.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

