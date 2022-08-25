Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after purchasing an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,638,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after acquiring an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.42.

CHTR stock opened at $429.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $461.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

