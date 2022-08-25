Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$48.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.27 and a 1 year high of C$31.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,194.70. In other news, Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 36,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$900,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,074,775. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70. Insiders sold a total of 186,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,529 over the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.