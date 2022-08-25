Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stake Lessened by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $1,325,893.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $397,499,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,006 shares of company stock worth $8,411,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

NYSE COF opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $98.54 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

