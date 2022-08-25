Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $50.67

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SM shares. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

