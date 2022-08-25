Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) was down 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $349.43 and last traded at $349.43. Approximately 331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 146,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock worth $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Beer by 166.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.