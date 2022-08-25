BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 634 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 583.96. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About BlackRock World Mining Trust
