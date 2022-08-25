BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 634 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 583.96. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 492 ($5.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 804.98 ($9.73). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 588.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 673.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.