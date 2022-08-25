BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

