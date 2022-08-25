Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCYC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.76. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $62.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.07% and a negative net margin of 533.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,870,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 555,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,797,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.