Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.37. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

